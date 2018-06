Photograph showing Mundo Sano Foundation president Dr. Slivia Gold and University of Buenos Aires head Alberto Barbieri during the signing of a research cooperation agreement in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Photograph showing Mundo Sano Foundation president Dr. Slivia Gold and University of Buenos Aires head Alberto Barbieri during the signing of a research cooperation agreement in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Photograph showing Mundo Sano Foundation president Dr. Slivia Gold, her husband Hugo Sigman and University of Buenos Aires head Alberto Barbieri during the signing of a research cooperation agreement in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Photograph showing Mundo Sano Foundation president Dr. Slivia Gold and her husband Hugo Sigman with University of Buenos Aires head Alberto Barbieri during the signing of a research cooperation agreement in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

The University of Buenos Aires (UBA) on Wednesday signed a research cooperation agreement with the Mundo Sano (Healthy World) Foundation, an organization dedicated to the fight against tropical diseases.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between UBA and the foundation to help carry out joint studies, hold conferences and seminars, as well as pursue other educational activities in that area.