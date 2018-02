US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and Argentine President Mauricio Macri (R) during their meeting in Buenos Aires on Feb. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Victor Caivano **POOL**

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) shakes hands with Argentine President Mauricio Macri (R) during their meeting in Buenos Aires on Feb. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Victor Caivano **POOL**

Argentine President Mauricio Macri and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met on Monday in Buenos Aires to discuss bilateral economic and security cooperation, along with the G20 agenda for 2018.

"The U.S. is committed to our joint economic and trading relationship with Argentina. We see many, many areas for continuing to grow this relationship," said the top US diplomat after meeting with the Argentine leader, according to US government officials.