Argentines are waiting with bated breath in the coming hours to find out whether the Senate approves a bill legalizing abortion up until the 14th week of pregnancy, which although it is being supported by the government is sparking differences between government backers and the political opposition, thus foreshadowing a very tight vote.
With huge crowds of people gathering to hold a vigil at the doors of Congress in Buenos Aires - on one side a "green sea" of people in favor of the law and on the other those against the measure - the parliamentary session began shortly after 4 pm and is expected to last until early Wednesday morning.