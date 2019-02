President of Argentina Mauricio Macri (2-L), his wife Juliana Awada (L), President of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong (2-R) and his wife Ngo Thi Man (R) pose for a group photo at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

President of Argentina Mauricio Macri (L) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Phu Trong (R) shake hands at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

The president of Argentina on Thursday underlined the importance of the agriculture and innovation sectors to reinforce economic and commercial ties with Vietnam.

Mauricio Macri was speaking at the Argentina-Vietnam Business Forum held at the Hotel Melia Hanoi on the last day of his two-day visit to the Asian country.