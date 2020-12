Proponents of a bill that would allow abortions to be legally performed in Argentina until the 14th week of pregnancy celebrate on 11 December 2020 after the lower house of Congress voted in favor of the measure. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

An abortion bill introduced by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez's administration cleared an initial legislative hurdle early Friday, although it now faces a more daunting obstacle in the more conservative Senate.

A total of 131 lower-house lawmakers voted in favor of the measure, which would allow the voluntary termination of pregnancies until the 14th week of gestation, while 117 legislators opposed the bill and six abstained.