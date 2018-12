Workers in the aeronautical sector protest to demand improvements in labor and salary and against the precariousness of the sector, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 27, 2018. The protest was called by the Argentine Association of Aeronavegantes (AAA) to the 'job insecurity' that the sector is going through, the dismissals, and the union persecution, explained unionist Juan Pablo Brey. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Hundreds of workers from the aviation sector mobilized Thursday in front of the Argentine Labor Ministry to demand better labor and wage policies and protest against the threats to job security in the industry.

"We respect the law but the mobilization remains legitimate in the face of the lack of response and openness to dialogue displayed by both the companies and the national government," the leader of the AAA union, Juan Pablo Brey, said.