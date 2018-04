Hundreds of people wait in line at a square outside the Congress building in Argentina's capital to receive a kilo of bread during a protest by Argentine bakers on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine bakers hold a demonstration on April 25, 2018, outside the Congress building in Buenos Aires, giving away free bread in a symbolic protest against a massive spike in utility rates. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Hundreds of people wait in line to receive a kilo of bread during a demonstration by Argentine bakers, who gave away their product to protest a sharp hike in utility rates that they say is making it impossible to run their businesses. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Bakers from the Argentine province of Buenos Aires on Wednesday gave out five tons of bread in a protest outside Congress against massive utility rates hikes.

"It's a symbolic action that aims to bring attention to the situation 40,000 bakers in Argentina are suffering; a bakery that can't operate normally ends up working informally, closes its shutters and works in the black economy," the president of the ENAC business association, Leo Bilanski, told EFE.