Argentina's Chinese migrant community, some of whom began settling in a small section of this capital's Belgrano neighborhood four decades ago, have seen various crises come and go over the years in that South American country.

But for many members of that roughly 200,000-strong population, particularly those in Buenos Aires's Barrio Chino (Chinatown) enclave, a popular tourist spot, nothing they had experienced before can compare to the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.