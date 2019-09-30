Photo of the entrance to the headquarters of the Red Puentes social assistance cooperative in Buenos Aires taken Sept. 27, 2019, an organization that offers food and all kinds of aid to the homeless and those with addiction problems, a plague more widespread every day in Argentina. EFE-EPA/Aitor Pereira

A number of needy people are provided with a meal at the Red Puentes social assistance cooperative in Buenos Aires on Sept. 27, 2019; the organization offers food and all kinds of aid to the homeless and those with addiction problems, a plague more widespread every day in Argentina. EFE-EPA/Aitor Pereira

The Red Puentes social assistance cooperative has seen its work multiplied since the economic crisis got worse at the end of last August in Argentina, where it offers food and all kinds of aid to the homeless and those with addiction problems, a plague more widespread every day in this country.

In Argentina more than a third of the population lives below the poverty line, a statistic that jumps to 50 percent for children. According to a census taken by various social organizations, over 7,200 people live on the streets of Buenos Aires, of whom more than 800 are children.