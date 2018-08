Photograph showing former Argentine Vice President Amado Boudou during a trial in connection to the Ciccone case in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Photograph showing reporters outside the court where former Argentine Vice President Amado Boudou was convicted of corruption in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

An Argentine court on Tuesday sentenced former Vice President Amado Boudou to five years and seven months in prison for corruption in connection with the purchase of a currency-printing firm.

Judges Pablo Bertuzzi, Nestor Costabel, Maria Gabriela Lopez Iñiguez and Jorge Gorini ordered Boudou's immediate arrest and banned him for life from public office.