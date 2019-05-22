Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez arrives at a federal courthouse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 21, 2019, for the start of her first corruption trial. EPA-EFE/Carlos Brigo

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez arrives at a federal courthouse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 21, 2019, for the start of her first corruption trial. EPA-EFE/Carlos Brigo

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez attends the opening day of her first corruption trial at a courthouse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Supporters of Argentine former President Cristina Fernandez, now a senator, demonstrate in front of a courthouse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 21, 2019, on the opening day of the erstwhile head of state's first corruption trial. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Supporters of former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez, now a senator, demonstrate outside a federal courthouse in Buenos Aires on May 21, 2019, on the opening day of her first corruption trial. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez attends the opening day of her first corruption trial at a courthouse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine ex-President Cristina Fernandez faces charges of diverting public funds and accepting kickbacks in a trial that got under way Tuesday in a Buenos Aires courthouse.

Fernandez, who is now a senator, is accused of leading a criminal conspiracy during her 2007-2015 presidency and fraudulently steering 52 road-construction contracts valued at 46 billion pesos (around $1 billion) in the southern province of Santa Cruz to the Austral group owned by businessman and family friend Lazaro Baez, who has been jailed on money-laundering charges since 2016.