Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez at the Senate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernandez

A federal judge on Friday ruled that former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez should stand trial on illicit association charges related to the awarding of public-works contracts during her 2007-2015 administration, judicial officials said.

The ruling was issued by Judge Julian Ercolini, who is heading up the investigation.