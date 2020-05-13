An undated photo provided on 12 May 2020 by the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) that shows EAAF personnel performing forensic work. EPA-EFE/EAAF

An undated photo provided on 12 May 2020 by the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) that shows EAAF workers searching for remains of victims of the 1980s military dictatorship in El Salvador. EPA-EFE/EAAF

Complaints about a lack of proper respect for the dead and their family members are being heard in different parts of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the urgency of caring for sick patients is making the treatment of bodies a matter of secondary importance.

The prestigious Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF), a scientific non-governmental organization, is therefore stepping in and offering its expertise about how to ensure that all corpses receive a dignified final farewell and are properly registered.