A photo provided by the Somos Gualeguaychu channel that shows farm producers protesting on 13 July 2022 in the eastern Argentine province of Entre Rios. EFE/ Somos Gualeguaychu

Argentina's four main farm associations halted their activities on Wednesday in protest over the policies of President Alberto Fernandez's administration.

The strike comes amid a challenging economic climate marked by fuel shortages in some regions and difficulties in importing fertilizer.