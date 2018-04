Argentine farmers give out produce outside of Congress to demand a law that facilitates access to their own land in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Laura Cano

Some 1,500 Argentine farmers on Tuesday gathered outside Congress in this capital to demand a law that provides low-interest credits to facilitate access to land by family farmers and other small producers.

The Workers of the Soil Union (UTT) summoned government officials to a hearing at the seat of Congress to lay out their proposal on Wednesday, April 18, at 5 pm.