Argentine gov't honors groups that struggled against dictatorship

A 23 March 2021 photo provided by the Argentine president's office that shows President Alberto Fernandez and two of the three women who were presented with the Juana Azurduy prize for standing up to that country's 1976-1983 military dictatorship - Lita Boitano, president of the Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons group (right); and Estela de Carlotto, president of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo organization - during an event at the Casa Rosada's Bicentennial Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Esteban Collazo/Argentine president's office

