The Argentine government sent to Congress this Tuesday a public emergency bill that would boost taxes on personal assets and the purchase of dollars, while freezing the price of public services to provide a little relief for the more vulnerable sectors of society.
This project is the first package of legislative measures to be promoted by Argentina's new president, the Peronist Alberto Fernandez, in order to deal with the crisis afflicting the country with high inflation levels, currency depreciation and soaring national debt, all part of the fallout from a recession that began in April 2018 and has driven poverty and unemployment to emergency levels.