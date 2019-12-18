A woman checks out the sales prices on Dec. 17, 2019, in a Buenos Aires supermarket hoping to keep its customers amid the nation's economic woes. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman tells a press conference at the Treasury Ministry in Buenos Aires on Dec. 17, 2019, that the government sent to Congress this Tuesday a public emergency bill that would boost taxes on personal assets and the purchase of dollars, while freezing the price of public services to provide a little relief for the more vulnerable sectors of society. EFE-EPA/Economy Ministry

The Argentine government sent to Congress this Tuesday a public emergency bill that would boost taxes on personal assets and the purchase of dollars, while freezing the price of public services to provide a little relief for the more vulnerable sectors of society.

This project is the first package of legislative measures to be promoted by Argentina's new president, the Peronist Alberto Fernandez, in order to deal with the crisis afflicting the country with high inflation levels, currency depreciation and soaring national debt, all part of the fallout from a recession that began in April 2018 and has driven poverty and unemployment to emergency levels.