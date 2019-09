Thousands of people gather outside the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Sept. 18, to urge lawmakers to approve the renewal of an emergency food law. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentine Senate approved on Wednesday a measure to renew a 17-year-old emergency food law amid the worsening economic crisis in the South American nation.

All 61 senators present for the session voted in favor of the renewal, which passed in the lower house last week.