Hundreds of employees from the Argentine Ministry of Agroindustry protested here Friday against the firing of nearly 600 people, demanding that they be reinstated to prevent negative impacts on family agriculture.

"Today we organized a negotiating table regarding the five people who were fired yesterday, and now we were notified that 567 more people will be fired, 102 in the city of Buenos Aires and the rest in the other provinces," Daniel Catalano, secretary general of the Association of Government Employees (ATE) of Buenos Aires, told EFE.