Visitors attend an exhibition of British artist Joseph Mallord William Turner during his opening at Fine Arts Museum of Buenas Aires, Argentina, 24 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ David Fernandez

A collection of 85 watercolors by J.M.W. Turner (1775-1851) have traveled from their permanent home at Tate Britain to Buenos Aires for the start of a Latin American tour.

The exhibit, which will be on display at the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in the capital through Feb. 17, is organized chronologically and thematically to show the evolution of Turner's style and the importance of watercolors in the painter's life.