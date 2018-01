Photo taken Dec. 21, 2017, of the Russian vessel Yantar in the port of Buenos Aires. The ship is helping with the search for the missing Argentine navy submarine ARA San Juan, which vanished in mid-November in the South Atlantic with 44 crewmembers on board. EFE/David Fernández

The Argentine navy announced Monday that it is investigating "new contacts" in the search for its missing ARA San Juan submarine, of which no trace has been found since it disappeared a month-and-a-half ago in the South Atlantic.

In a statement, the navy said that the search operation is continuing with three vessels: two of them Argentine, the destroyer Sarandi and the tug Islas Malvinas, and Russia's Yantar oceanographic vessel.