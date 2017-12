Relatives, friends and supporters of the 44 crewmen of the missing submarine ARA San Juan participate in a protest in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on Dec. 3, 2017. EFE File

The Argentine navy is trying to determine whether three objects found at sea are from the submarine ARA San Juan, which disappeared last month with 44 crewmen aboard, officials said Monday.

The objects were found on Sunday and early Monday at different depths.