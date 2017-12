Hundreds of photojournalists from domestic and foreign media outlets gather outside the Argentine Congress to demand that they be allowed to do their jobs free of police harassment while covering marches, protests and rallies, in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Naiara Bellio

Hundreds of photojournalists from domestic and foreign media outlets gathered outside the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to demand that they be allowed to do their jobs free of police harassment while covering marches, protests and rallies.

The demonstration was organized in response to the violence that broke out during the Dec. 14-18 protests against pension reform outside Congress.