Federal Police stand guard during an Aug. 23, 2018, search a Buenos Aires home of Cristina Fernandez, a former Argentine president and current senator. The search was conducted as part of a corruption probe. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

A group of citizens protest on Aug. 23, 2018, against a Federal Police search of a Buenos Aires home of Cristina Fernandez, a former Argentine president and current senator. The search was conducted as part of a corruption probe. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

A group of citizens protest against the Aug. 23, 2018, search of a Buenos Aires home of Cristina Fernandez, a former Argentine president and current senator. The search was conducted as part of a corruption probe. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine police on Thursday searched the Buenos Aires apartment of former President Cristina Fernandez as part of a probe into allegations she received millions of dollars in bribes from business leaders.

Amid a crush of reporters and supporters of the ex-head of state and current senator, several Federal Police officers entered the building in the Recoleta neighborhood where Fernandez resides when she is in the Argentine capital.