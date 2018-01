Argentine President Mauricio Macri attends an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo-II airport, Moscow, Russia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Argentina’s president touched down on Muscovite soil Monday as part of an official visit that would see him meeting the Russian president and looking to attract hefty investments to the Latin American country.

The trip _ Mauricio Macri’s first such visit to Russia _ is scheduled to kick off officially on Tuesday with a breakfast with investors and businesspeople from the oil and gas, banking and nuclear energy sectors.