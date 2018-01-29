Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced Monday a 25 percent reduction in political positions in the executive branch of government and the freezing of salaries of civil servants, and at the same time will ban any of the ministers' family members from holding government positions.

In an event at the Casa Rosada, seat of the presidency in Buenos Aires, Macri said the dismissal of what will be around 1,000 government employees - "one out of every four" - will save the government 1.5 billion pesos (some $75 million) a year.