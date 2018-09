Photo sent by the President of Argentina Mauricio Macri Sept. 13 2018, of himself at the launch of the third Jornada Nacional de Agro (Jonagro),in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA -EFE/Presidencia Argentina

President Mauricio Macri inaugurated on Friday a biogas-fueled electric plant in the Argentine province of Cordoba that he said will supply energy to 12,000 households and generate "quality jobs."

"A country can't grow without energy," he said during the ceremony at the plant in Rio Cuarto, which he described as one of 150 renewable-energy projects under way nationwide..