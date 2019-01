Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Wednesday become the first foreign leader to make an official visit to Brazil since that nation's new head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, took office on Jan. 1.

As he did nearly two years ago when visiting Brazil's then-president, Michel Temer, Macri walked past 330 members of the presidential honor guard toward Bolsonaro, who welcomed the Argentine leader at the top of a ramp that leads to the inside of the Planalto presidential palace.