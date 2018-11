US President Donald Trump (L) meets with Argentine President Mauricio Macri (R) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018 EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine president thanks Trump for support in times of economic uncertainty

Argentina's president on Friday thanked his United States counterpart for showing unwavering support when the emerging South American market hit an economic crisis earlier in the year.

Mauricio Macri welcomed Donald Trump to the presidential residence, the Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires just as a G20 meeting of world leaders got underway.