Argentina's president has inaugurated a square in Moscow dedicated to his South American country in a gesture of friendship during his official visit to Russia on Tuesday.
In a small ceremony, Mauricio Macri, accompanied by his wife Juliana Awada, removed an Argentine flag from a stone monument to reveal a plaque heralding the Republic of Argentina Square, which is located within walking distance of the Argentine embassy and reciprocated the inauguration of the Russian Federation square in Buenos Aires last year.