Argentinian President Mauricio Macri (C-L) and his wife Juliana Awada (C-R) attend the opening ceremony of the Square of the Argentine Republic at Zhitnaya street, Yakimanka ditrict in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Argentina's president has inaugurated a square in Moscow dedicated to his South American country in a gesture of friendship during his official visit to Russia on Tuesday.

In a small ceremony, Mauricio Macri, accompanied by his wife Juliana Awada, removed an Argentine flag from a stone monument to reveal a plaque heralding the Republic of Argentina Square, which is located within walking distance of the Argentine embassy and reciprocated the inauguration of the Russian Federation square in Buenos Aires last year.