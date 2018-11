Strong security measures are in place outside Saudi Arabia's embassy in Argentina after the arrival of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018, for the G-20 summit. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A handout photo made available by the G-20 Organization shows the arrival of Saudi Arabia's embattled crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018, for the G-20 summit. EPA-EFE/G20 ORGANIZATION/HANDOUT

An Argentine prosecutor, acting on a complaint filed this week by Human Rights Watch, on Wednesday asked a judge to authorize a request for information from Saudi Arabia and Yemen concerning alleged war crimes committed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, judicial authorities told EFE.

That request could lead to an investigation of Prince Mohammed by Argentine authorities under the doctrine of universal jurisdiction.