Hundreds of public employees participate in a strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 10, 2019, to demand pay raises amid high inflation and call for the reinstatement of people laid off in recent months. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Hundreds of public employees participate in a strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 10, 2019, to demand pay raises amid high inflation and call for the reinstatement of people laid off in recent months. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Hundreds of public employees participate in a strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 10, 2019, to demand pay raises amid high inflation and call for the reinstatement of people laid off in recent months. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Hundreds of public employees participate in a strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 10, 2019, to demand pay raises amid high inflation and call for the reinstatement of people laid off in recent months. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine public employees went on strike Tuesday to demand pay raises amid high inflation and call for the reinstatement of people laid off in recent months.

Demonstrations were held across the South American country, with the main rally taking place in Buenos Aires.