Demonstrators protest during a march to the Plaza de Mayo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentine government workers on Thursday launched a nationwide general strike to protest salary reductions and layoffs being carried out by President Mauricio Macri's administration, saying those policies were shrinking the public sector.

As part of the job action, organized by the Association of State Workers (ATE), the Argentine Workers' Central Union (CTA) and leftist political and labor organizations, dozens of people began gathering early Thursday to block roads and participate in other small-scale protests.