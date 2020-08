A photo provided by scientific researchers of the Nuestra Señora de las Nieves chapel, which is located in a series of tunnels dug under the ice at Argentina's Belgrano II scientific research station in Antarctica. EPA-EFE/Daniel Vigo

A photo provided by Argentine researcher Daniel Vigo that shows scientists conducting a simulation involving the "Tempus Pro" telemedicine device at Argentina's Belgrano II scientific research station in Antarctica. EPA-EFE/Daniel Vigo

A photo provided by researchers working on a "Tempus Pro" telemedicine project at Argentina's Carlini scientific research station in Antarctica. EPA-EFE/Daniel Vigo

Thousands of kilometers separate Buenos Aires from the Argentine scientific research stations of Carlini and Belgrano II, located in the remote and harsh polar region of Antarctica.

At Belgrano II, for example, the mercury plummets to -60 C (-76 F) in winter and the crew living there spend four months a year in total darkness, circumstances that pose enormous challenges yet also provide the ideal setting for space research.