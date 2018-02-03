The president of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo human rights group, Estela de Carlotto, arrives for an interview with EFE on Jan. 29, 2018, in Buenos Aires. EPA-EFE/David Fernández

The 87-year-old leader of Argentina's Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo rights group says that despite her advanced age and four-decade-old struggle for justice and historical memory she still has the energy to keep going.

In an interview with EFE at the Buenos Aires headquarters of the non-governmental organization she has led since 1989, Estela de Carlotto recalled that she and her fellow rights activists had spent roughly 40 years - since October 1977 - trying to track down the stolen children of dissidents who were disappeared Argentina's 1976-1983 right-wing military dictatorship.