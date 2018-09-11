Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, a member of the Space for Memory Institute (IEM) human rights group, holds a press conference in Buenos Aires on Sept. 20, 2018, to protest President Mauricio Macri's decree involving the armed forces in providing domestic security. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Argentine human rights organizations filed a court motion Monday seeking to block a government decree that allows the armed forces to be used to provide internal security, a controversial idea in a country where memories of the bloody 1976-1983 military regime are still fresh.

"This decision by President (Mauricio) Macri to once again involve the armed forces in domestic matters puts the people's security at risk," Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Perez Esquivel said at a press conference at the headquarters of the Space for Memory Institute (IEM) in Buenos Aires.