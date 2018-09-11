Argentine human rights organizations filed a court motion Monday seeking to block a government decree that allows the armed forces to be used to provide internal security, a controversial idea in a country where memories of the bloody 1976-1983 military regime are still fresh.
"This decision by President (Mauricio) Macri to once again involve the armed forces in domestic matters puts the people's security at risk," Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Perez Esquivel said at a press conference at the headquarters of the Space for Memory Institute (IEM) in Buenos Aires.