Health-care professionals on 25 August 2020 prepare to work at Tecnopolis Park, a science complex in Greater Buenos Aires that has been converted into a facility to house non-severe coronavirus patients. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

People rest on 25 August 2020 at Tecnopolis Park, a science park in Greater Buenos Aires that has been converted into a quarantine center for non-severe coronavirus patients. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Health-care professionals prepare to work on 25 August 2020 at Tecnopolis Park, a science park in Greater Buenos Aires that has been transformed into a complex for housing non-severe coronavirus patients. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina's Tecnopolis Park was founded in Greater Buenos Aires in 2011 as a science, technology, industry and art mega exhibition, but after months of tireless work it has been transformed into a giant quarantine center for non-severe Covid-19 patients.

The different centers that make up the complex, which for years has served as a venue for concerts and other events, including the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, now are equipped with beds, dining areas and leisure facilities for the purpose of housing up to 2,000 patients.