Argentina's Tecnopolis Park was founded in Greater Buenos Aires in 2011 as a science, technology, industry and art mega exhibition, but after months of tireless work it has been transformed into a giant quarantine center for non-severe Covid-19 patients.
The different centers that make up the complex, which for years has served as a venue for concerts and other events, including the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, now are equipped with beds, dining areas and leisure facilities for the purpose of housing up to 2,000 patients.