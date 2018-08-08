A sign reads 'adoption is the option' as hundreds of people protest against a bill decriminalizing abortion outside the Senate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Hundreds of people demonstrate in support of a bill decriminalizing abortion outside the Senate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

The Argentine Senate on Wednesday began to debate a bill to decriminalize abortion that was approved in June by the lower house.

The debate is expected to last several hours and the vote might not take place until the wee hours of Thursday.