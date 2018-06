An ambulance leaves the home in Formosa, Argentina, of Argentine Sen. Luis Naidenoff after his wife and son were found dead there on June 18, 2018, presumably of carbon monoxide poisoning. EFE-EPA/Jose Gandolfi

The wife and son of Argentine Sen. Luis Naidenoff, the head of the governing Cambiemos coalition in the upper chamber, were found dead on Monday in their home in the northern city of Formosa, official media reported.

The cause of death is still under investigation, the assistant chief of the provincial police told the state-run Telam news agency, but authorities believe the most probable scenario is that they died from carbon monoxide poisoning.