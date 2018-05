Teachers from across Argentina march from different neighborhoods toward the presidential palace to demand that pay hikes keep pace with inflation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlota Ciudad

Tens of thousands of teachers from across Argentina marched Wednesday from different neighborhoods toward the presidential palace in Buenos Aires to demand that pay hikes keep pace with inflation.

The Confederation of Education Workers of the Argentine Republic (Ctera), which organized the march, said that it expected some 150,000 people to take part.