A child holds up a sign reading "No to school closures" during a protest by teachers in the Argentine capital on Thursday, Dec. 27. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Teachers in the Argentine capital take to the streets on Thursday, Dec. 27, to protest plans by the Buenos Aires municipal government to close 14 night schools. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Hundreds of teachers gathered Thursday in front of Argentina's Education Ministry to protest plans by the Buenos Aires municipal government to close 14 night schools.

Leaders of the UTE and Ademys unions representing public school employees said that if the decision is not reversed, teachers in the city will stage a strike to coincide with the scheduled resumption of classes in early February.