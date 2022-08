Thousands of members of the CGT labor federation marched on 17 August 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to express support for President Alberto Fernandez's administration but also call for urgent action to get inflation under control. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Pro-government unions expressed support for Argentine President Alberto Fernandez's administration at a large-scale rally Wednesday in this capital, but they also called for urgent action to get inflation under control.

The Confederacion General del Trabajo (CGT), Argentina's largest labor federation and an organization dominated by union leaders aligned with Fernandez, blamed "speculators" and "price makers" for the country's sky-high annual inflation rate, which surged to 71 percent in July.