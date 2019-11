Police in full riot gear monitor an anti-poverty protest in Buenos Aires on Thursday, Oct. 31. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Women distribute polenta during an anti-poverty protest in Buenos Aires on Thursday, Oct. 31. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine grassroots organizations mount an anti-poverty march in Buenos Aires on Thursday, Oct. 31. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Activists marched in this capital Thursday to demand that Argentina's outgoing conservative government act on lawmakers' vote last month to renew a 17-year-old emergency food law.

It was the first demonstration in Buenos Aires since last Sunday's election, when incumbent President Mauricio Macri lost to center-left candidate Alberto Fernandez.