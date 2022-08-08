Social and political organizations on Sunday participated in the traditional yearly St. Cayetano march in Buenos Aires in honor of the patron saint of bread and labor and which on this occasion comes amid Argentina's complicated economic scenario of "suffocating" inflation, salary devaluation and high poverty figures.

Social organizations gathered Sunday morning in the capital's Liniers neighborhood, near the sanctuary of St. Cayetano, where each August countless members of the faithful honor the Italian saint by camping out for several days around the church so that they can enter it on Aug. 7 and ask their benefactor for work or thank him for what they believe he has provided to them over the past year.