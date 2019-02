Social organizations, unions and leftist political groups march on the US Embassy in Buenos Aires on Feb. 5, 2019, to protest Washington's "interference" in Venezuela. EFE-EPA/ Marina Guillen

Social leader Juan Grabois, the head of the Great Homeland organization, participates in a march on the US Embassy in Buenos Aires on Feb. 5, 2019, to protest Washington's "interference" in Venezuela. EFE-EPA/ Marina Guillen

Argentine police deploy along the route taken by social organizations, unions and leftist political groups, who marched on the US Embassy in Buenos Aires on Feb. 5, 2019, to protest Washington's "interference" in Venezuela. EFE-EPA/ Marina Guillen

Social organizations, unions and leftist political groups in Argentina on Tuesday marched to the US Embassy in this capital to protest what they called Washington's "interference" in Venezuela.

About 500 people gathered at the doors of the University of Buenos Aires Law School and then marched some three kilometers (about two miles) to the US diplomatic mission.