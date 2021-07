Argentines march in Buenos Aires to demand an increase in social aid from the government. EFE/ Demian Alday Estevez

Demonstrations are gaining steam in the streets of several Argentine cities with protesters motivated by the desire to make their economic and political demands heard.

During the first half of this year, street protests increased by 60 percent over last year, during which harsh coronavirus quarantine was in place, but the numbers were only slightly below the figure for 2019, before the pandemic but the country's economic crisis was worsening.