A search poster for Alum, a seven-year-old, whose father ran away with her reportedly to Indonesia without informing the mother, in the middle of a custody battle, Buenos Aires, Feb. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE/FAMILY HANDOUT

Elizabeth Avalos with her daughter Alum, whose father reportedly ran away with her and his current partner to Indonesia in the midst of a custody battle, Buenos Aires, Feb. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE/FAMILY HANDOUT

Seven-year-old Alum, whose father reportedly ran away with her and his current partner to Indonesia in the midst of a custody battle, Buenos Aires, Feb. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE/FAMILY HANDOUT

An Argentinian woman continued her search Sunday for her missing seven-year-old daughter, who was reportedly taken to Indonesia by her father eight months ago.

Jorge Gabriel Langone, who did not have custody of the child called Alum, picked her up from her school in Buenos Aires on June 5, 2017, and left Argentina with the help of his family without informing the mother, Elizabeth Avalos.