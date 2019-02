President of Argentina Mauricio Macri (L), his wife Juliana Awada (2-R) and their duaghter Antonia Macri (L-front) and an unidentified relative (R) pay tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat, New Delhi, India, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

President of Argentina Mauricio Macri (2-L) and his wife Juliana Awada (L) perform a traditional Indian greeting while posing with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind (C), first lady of India Savita Kovind (2-R) and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (R) during a ceremonial reception at the president's house in New Delhi, India, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

President of Argentina Mauricio Macri (R) and his wife Juliana Awada (L) perform a traditional Indian greetin as President of India Am Nath Kovind (R) looks on, during a ceremonial reception at the president's house in New Delhi, India, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

President of Argentina Mauricio Macri (C-L) and his wife Juliana Awada (L) are welcomed by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and President of India Ram Nath Kovind (R) during a ceremonial reception at the president's house in New Delhi, India, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The president of Argentina on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, known in India as the Father of the Nation, at the start of a three-day state visit.

Mauricio Macri, who landed in India on Sunday, was scheduled to meet with the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, later on Monday to sign a series of agreements.