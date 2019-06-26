Argentinian President Mauricio Macri (L) talks to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri (2-L) and wife Juliana Awada (L) talk to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (2-R) and wife Iriana Widodo (not pictureed) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri (C), accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L), inspects the honor guard during his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

The president of Argentina on Wednesday met with his Indonesian counterpart in a bid to boost trade ties between the two nations during a stopover in the Asian country en route to the upcoming G20 leaders' summit in Japan.

Mauricio Macri said after meeting with Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Bogor – located some 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Jakarta – that they discussed resuming talks between Indonesia and the South American regional economic bloc Mercosur on a future free trade deal.