The president of Argentina on Wednesday met with his Indonesian counterpart in a bid to boost trade ties between the two nations during a stopover in the Asian country en route to the upcoming G20 leaders' summit in Japan.
Mauricio Macri said after meeting with Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Bogor – located some 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Jakarta – that they discussed resuming talks between Indonesia and the South American regional economic bloc Mercosur on a future free trade deal.