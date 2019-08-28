Relatives of victims of law enforcement abuse and shootings hold a protest march against 'Gatillo Facil' (lit. easy trigger) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 27 August 2019. 'Gatillo Facil' refers to the abusive use of firearms by law enforcement. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Thousands of Argentinians on Tuesday took to the streets of Buenos Aires and other major cities around the country to protest against what they described as "trigger-happy" police officers in their country.

The protesters, which included social organizations and self-described victims of state repression, turned up with posters and slogans in memory of those who died at the hands of the Argentinian authorities at the 5th "Marcha Nacional contra el Gatillo Facil" ("National March against the Trigger-Happy"), a movement demanding greater protection against police action.