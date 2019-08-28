Thousands of Argentinians on Tuesday took to the streets of Buenos Aires and other major cities around the country to protest against what they described as "trigger-happy" police officers in their country.
The protesters, which included social organizations and self-described victims of state repression, turned up with posters and slogans in memory of those who died at the hands of the Argentinian authorities at the 5th "Marcha Nacional contra el Gatillo Facil" ("National March against the Trigger-Happy"), a movement demanding greater protection against police action.